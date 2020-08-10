Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPR. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 136,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

