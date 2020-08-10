Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.74.

SPOT stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,996. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,893,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify by 68.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the first quarter valued at $30,959,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

