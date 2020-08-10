Square (NYSE:SQ) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE:SQ traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.76. The stock had a trading volume of 668,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.99 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $158.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Square by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $2,122,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

