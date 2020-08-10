StableUSD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,920.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00008663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $563,312.63 and $1,920.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.02013864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00081632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00193737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00110788 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,518,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,440 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

