Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

SLFPF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

