Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.46 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $16.15 million and $2.46 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.04989581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,044,894 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

