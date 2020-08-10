Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, Coinone and HitBTC. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.01975987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00099384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00193393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Coinone, DragonEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, BitForex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

