Super Zero (SERO) Reaches Market Cap of $25.00 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00063245 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00282107 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038734 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008714 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.