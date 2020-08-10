SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.80 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $6.07 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.66 or 0.04957487 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00051251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013657 BTC.

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

