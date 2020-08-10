Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $94,778.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $430,508. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a PE ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.88.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.