Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $94,778.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $430,508. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a PE ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.