Tael Reaches Market Cap of $10.90 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Tael has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and $1.86 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.58 or 0.04964045 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013415 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

