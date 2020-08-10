TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $521.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

