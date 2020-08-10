Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Update

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 851,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TLK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.31. 14,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.57. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

