Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradata by 846.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $41,325,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 112.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 739,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,107,000 after purchasing an additional 538,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Teradata by 447.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 533,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. 72,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,892. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

