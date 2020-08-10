TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.09.

BLD traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.39.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. TopBuild’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,166. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

