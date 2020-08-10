TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.09.

BLD traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.04. 7,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.39. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $488,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,216 shares of company stock worth $10,512,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TopBuild by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

