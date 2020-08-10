TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.45.

TPIC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.81. 827,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,575 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard bought 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,298.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

