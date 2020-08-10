Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 11.2%

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) shares shot up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.48, 27,094,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 28,628,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2,920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

