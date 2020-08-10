Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.27.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

