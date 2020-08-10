Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

TSC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,961. The stock has a market cap of $393.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 17.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,423 shares of company stock valued at $408,763. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.