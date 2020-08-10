Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $5.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 30,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 433.97 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

