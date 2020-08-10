Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.91.

TWLO traded down $16.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,132. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $295,462.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Twilio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Twilio by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 49,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

