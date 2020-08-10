Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $315.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.91.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $16.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.25. 2,634,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $288.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 37.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

