Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.91.

NYSE TWLO traded down $15.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.72. 106,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.18. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

