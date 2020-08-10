Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $310.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $215.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $16.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.18. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Twilio by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,760,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

