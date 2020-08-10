Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $330.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $16.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.25. 2,634,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,132. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.