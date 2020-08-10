Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

