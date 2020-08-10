Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.72.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. 1,116,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,246,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,220 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $584,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $275,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,449 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

