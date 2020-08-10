United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UPS delivered better-than-expected revenues as well as earnings per share for second-quarter 2020. Moreover, both the top and the bottom line improved year over year owing to a significant increase in home deliveries amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic. Demand for residential delivery soared, leading to a 65.2% jump in business-to-consumer shipments. Notably, the need for door-to-door delivery of essentials during this crisis is rising. Moreover, adjusted free cash flow generation of $3.9 billion in first-half 2020 was up 77.2% year over year. The fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 13.9% upward over the past 30 days reflects the positivity surrounding the stock. We are, however, concerned about the second-quarter decline in operating profit at the Supply Chain & Freight segment.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.65.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.27. The stock had a trading volume of 120,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 35.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

