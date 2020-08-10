Valaris (DOFSQ) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Valaris (OTCMKTS: DOFSQ) is one of 28 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Valaris to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Valaris alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valaris and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 873 2314 1930 78 2.23

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 44.62%. Given Valaris’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -122.85% -14.06% -7.01% Valaris Competitors -77.34% -13.08% -4.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million -$357.21 million -0.10 Valaris Competitors $1.09 billion -$286.58 million 0.64

Valaris’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valaris competitors beat Valaris on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.