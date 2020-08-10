Verasity (VRA) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $3.25 million and $868,260.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.14 or 0.00827682 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.96 or 0.02209343 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000199 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

