Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vericel stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 34,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $667.63 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 2.98. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Vericel’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

