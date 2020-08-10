Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $20.15

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $20.15. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 292,772 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

In related news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,124,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.