Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BofA Securities currently has $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 62,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

