Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 62,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.