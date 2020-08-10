W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

GRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.89.

Shares of GRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. 15,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,127. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 56.31% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.21 per share, with a total value of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,557.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth $124,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.