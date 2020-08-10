Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.64, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.