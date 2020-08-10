Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down to $24.41

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $24.41. Weight Watchers International shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 27,988 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on WW. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.53.
In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 361,175 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $9,343,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,769,601.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 757,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 64.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
