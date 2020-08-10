Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down to $24.41

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $24.41. Weight Watchers International shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 27,988 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on WW. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 361,175 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $9,343,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,769,601.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 757,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 64.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.