Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Sell

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

SBGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.89.

SBGI traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. 54,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,387,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,700,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 853,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 336,241 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

