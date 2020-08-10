Wells Fargo & Co Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $200.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA traded up $49.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.23. 541,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 2.44. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $177.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.