Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.