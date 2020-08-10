Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $90.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cleveland Research cut Western Digital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. 1,383,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,785. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 177.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

