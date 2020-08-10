Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a $62.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of WDC traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,785. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

