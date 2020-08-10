WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.06.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in WEX by 40.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $6.31 on Friday, hitting $162.24. 6,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

