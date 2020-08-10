Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $66.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO traded down $3.44 on Monday, hitting $56.83. 12,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.