Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 80.41% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 484,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Workiva by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 288,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,714,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

