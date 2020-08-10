WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.30. WPX Energy shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 442,152 shares changing hands.

WPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

