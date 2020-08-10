Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Deutsche Bank

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Union Gaming Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra upgraded Wynn Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.13.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. 272,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 77.19% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

