Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 14,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,059. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.47. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

