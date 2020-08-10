Zacks: Brokerages Expect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,070 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in TAL Education Group by 932.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 107,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,202.01 and a beta of 0.29. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

